TPD investigates Black Friday bomb threat at Franklin Park Mall

On Friday, Franklin Park Mall security officers notified the Toledo Police Department of a bomb threat.

On Franklin Park’s Facebook page Friday, the suspect stated in a post that there was a bomb in a bathroom of the mall. The suspect then later stated that security should look at the Aeropostale store.

The store was then evacuated and a visual inspection was conducted at the store and all public restrooms in the mall by security and Toledo police officers.

TPD’s explosive-detection K-9s were then used to further clear the Aeropostale store, as well as all the public restrooms in the mall.

Ultimately, no explosive devices were found. Police say they don't have a suspect at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.