Sylvania Twp. couple's home broken into while they're south for winter

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo-area couple became victims of a crime while states away, spending the winter in the south. Their home on Maryhill near Flanders in Sylvania Township was broken into.

The police report states that the couple had a friend looking over their home while away, but after checking the house, the friend discovered the front door kicked in.

Police say this is an important reminder that while planning what to pack for a trip, you should also plan on how to protect your house from criminals wanting to get in.

"Always make it look like someone is there,” said Sylvania Township Deputy Police Chief Ray Carroll. “If you have timers, don't have the same light going on at six for two months, someone will figure that out."

They also suggest asking neighbors to keep an eye on your house, canceling mail and newspapers, and making sure things are maintained inside and out if you are going to be gone for a week - or the entire winter.

"Also with the winter and the snow, make sure you have hired a plow company or have someone drive in and out of your driveway so it leaves tracks in the snow, making it look like someone is there," said Carroll.

And police say arming your house with a security alarm is key. Many alarm companies now have a free app you can download to keep track of your alarm.

Sylvania Township police as well as many other jurisdictions welcome you to call and let them know if you will be out of town for an extended period of time. They're able to note that on your address in their system and even add extra patrols in your neighborhood.

