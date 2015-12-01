Toledo Mud Hens announce Hensville's first tenant

The Toledo Mud Hens have a new neighbor!

PwC will be the first tenant to grab a spot in the up-and-coming Hensville project in downtown Toledo.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by Joe Napoli, president and CEO of the Toledo Mud Hens, and several employees of PwC.

PwC is a professional services firm focused on assurance, tax and advisory. The company signed a 10-year lease to become the first to move into the newly-renovated building.

"There were no floors when we first came here, so really it took us awhile, and we were continuing to think about other spaces as well," said Pam Schlosser, PwC Toledo managing partner.

Schlosser says they ultimately decided Hensville was the perfect place, and they can't wait to get inside. She says 60 employees will be coming to work downtown in what will be 3,000 square feet of office space.

"When you look around this area, and you look at what's happening outside, and you think about the restaurants and the community and the ballpark, and this is where our people want to be," said Schlosser.

Currently, Hensville is still under construction. The plan is to have a 'soft opening' in March of 2016 and then be all set to go by Opening Day of the Mud Hens' season in April.

Napoli says the project also includes a restaurant, party spaces, and an expanded Swamp Shop. He says it's moving right on schedule.

"The building is from the turn of the century, last century, and as a result, there's always going to be challenges," he said. "It's one of those projects that really becomes a labor of love because of the excitement that's created, the conversations that it's created downtown."

Napoli says there are other companies interested in moving in, and he hopes to seal any deals before the Mud Hens Opening day.

