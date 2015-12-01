Heroes in Action pack holiday boxes to send to troops overseas

With Christmas only weeks away, over 40 volunteers gathered at the Genesis Village Complex to pack care packages for our service men and women overseas.

"It's needful. They're over there putting their lives on the line for us and we just need to do something for them," said Dawn Heisler, Director of Heroes in Action.

For 12 years, Heroes in Action have partnered with community members to send packages overseas to our troops for the holidays.

"We call our boxes 'Hugs from Home' and we want them to know we do care and we're supporting them in any way we can," Heisler said.

From 10 a.m. to about 3 p.m., volunteers worked to sort the donated items, like toothpaste, snacks, Kleenex and Christmas cards, into all 62 packages.

"Sometimes we can't do everything, but we try to do something, especially this time of year," Heisler said.

And for volunteers, like TW Metals' workers, they're thankful to be a part of the packing for the second straight year.

"It's special because it shows somebody cares about them back home, that they're not alone, that nobody, you know, forgets them," said Pam Stager, TW Metals' employee and volunteer.

Once the packages are filled, they are taped shut and sent to the post office. Heisler says they'll be mailed out Friday to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas. Plus, she says it's a good cause that gets everybody in the holiday spirit.

"It just helps you get in the Christmas spirit, you know, it's a good thing, makes you feel good," Stager said.

Besides donations and care packages, Heisler says they also have food baskets and other opportunities to be a part of this holiday season.

