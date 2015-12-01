BBB warns against unregistered charities on #GivingTuesday

Before you donate to your favorite charity this #GivingTuesday the Better Business Bureau has a warning for you - "give but give wisely."

Dick Eppstein with the BBB says check to make sure your charity of choice is registered.

The BBB says charities in Ohio and Michigan are required to register with the office of the attorney general before soliciting.

Eppstein warns about donating via the phone. In many cases your donation will pay commission instead of going towards services.

The BBB recommends donating to charities that state they will give 65 percent or more of your donation to programs or services.

