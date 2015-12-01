Fiat Chrysler sales up in what could be a record November

Fiat Chrysler's sales rose 3 percent last month in what could be a record November for U.S. auto sales.

Jeep sales jumped 20 percent for the month, making up for lower sales for FCA's Dodge, Chrysler and Fiat brands. Ram truck sales were up 1 percent.

FCA sold 175,974 vehicles, its best November result since 2000.

Other automakers report November sales later Tuesday.

Black Friday promotions - some of which began well before Thanksgiving - were expected to push last month's sales to near-record levels. Car buying site Edmunds.com predicted sales of new cars and trucks will hit 1.33 million, eclipsing the previous November record set in 2001.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.