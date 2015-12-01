Restaurant Ratings: Repeat offender tops list of violators

Chinese cuisine, fast food and a bar and grill are just some of the categories of places that had a number of violations in recent inspections.

Ipoh on Dorr Street has been in trouble before. This time the Chinese restaurant had a dozen violations. Food containers without lids were stacked on top of each other in the refrigerator, which could contaminate the food. Other food containers were dirty. Plus, food in the walk-in cooler wasn't date-marked so an inspector didn't know how old it was.

McDonald's on Monroe had eleven violations. There was buildup in the ice machine, which could cause contamination. The smoothie and juice machines, as well as pop nozzles were dirty.

Chuck's on Monroe had nine violations. There was debris in the ice machine. The can opener was dirty, as well as the fry cutter.

Classic Cafe in Sylvania had six violations. The dish washer didn't wash his or her hands between handling dirty and clean dishes. Cole slaw and eggs were not a safe temperature to eat without getting sick. Plus, sanitizer wasn't the proper concentration to kill germs.

Things were better at Marco's Pizza on Starr Avenue in Oregon. The pizza place didn't have any violations and the facility was said to be very clean and organized.

Good news for employees of the GM Powertrain plant. The Subway inside the plant for workers had no violations and was said to be well-maintained.

