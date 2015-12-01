Flu hospitalizations down in Toledo

The flu season is upon us. But health officials say flu-related hospitalizations in Toledo and Lucas County are down.

Last year, there were eight confirmed flu hospitalizations in Toledo. As of Dec.1, there have only been five flu related hospitalizations.

Local health experts aren't sure as to why these numbers are lower. However, this year's vaccine is believed to be more effective and could possibly cover more strains of the virus.

