Driver injured in east Toledo crash Tuesday

One person was injured in an early morning crash in east Toledo Tuesday.

It happened on Miami Street near the Hollywood Casino. Police on scene say the driver slammed his pickup truck into a pole. He was then rushed to the hospital moments later.

The accident caused the I-75 exit ramp to Miami Street to shut down temporarily. It has since re-opened.

The condition of the man in this crash is unknown.

