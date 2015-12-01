Risingsun Police Department's Facebook post on heroin goes viral

A Facebook post by the Risingsun Police Department went viral on Monday, Nov. 30.



In it, the law enforcement agency takes an unusual approach to catching a drug suspect.



"If anyone is missing their heroin and lost it in the 100 block of Main Street, we have it, and you can come claim it with a photo ID and a receipt from your sales person. Free room and board is included."

If you'd like to take up police on their offer, call 419-457-4550.

