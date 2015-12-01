Don't Waste Your Money: Groupon sites and deal breakers

For families watching every dollar, daily deal sites can mean the difference between going out and staying home. Sites such as Groupon offer discount restaurant meals, marked down services and half-price shows and activities.

But, some buyers claim the deals can be too good to be true.

Jeanine Martin was thrilled to find a Groupon for a half-price ticket to see Rod Man – a comedian and winner of “Last Comic Standing”. But, she found nothing funny about the run-around she was given after she paid her money and then called to reserve seats.

“The comedy club told me they weren’t going to honor the ticket. That was it. Why? Because it’s a special performance. But, there’s nothing on the Groupon ticket to indicate there were exclusions for performances,” Martin said.

Another story of a deal that didn’t work out came from Sherri McConnell who decided to go ahead and get her ducts cleaned after an urgent report from a repairman that her dryer vent was dangerously clogged.

“We saw a great offer and it was for the Ultimate Air Duct Cleaning Special, which we needed,” she said.

One problem; the cleaners never showed.

“We make the appointment and they don’t show. I’ve stayed here twice - all day – and, nothing,” McConnell said.

Upon further investigation, the cleaners that were supposed to show up for McConnell explained that they were backed up with other work, but would make sure she either got a visit of a refund.

Martin’s case was closed after an email to the comedy club owner was returned. He admitted the Groupon should have been more detailed and promised to get Martin into the show anyway.

Groupon would not discuss either complaint but responded to the inquiry with this statement:

“If you are disappointed with your experience, contact us within 14 days and we will work with you to make it right.”

The Business Insider suggests not giving up on Groupon and similar sites. But, it does suggest protecting yourself by: checking for expiration dates, reading the fine print for any exclusions and, if it’s for a service, calling the company to make sure they can handle the flood of customers.

