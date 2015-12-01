FOUND: Genoa man with dementia no longer missing

UPDATE: Ohio Highway Patrol has found Mr. Trejo. He is safe.

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office statewide.

The sheriff’s office says 87-year-old Federico Trejo left his home on Second Street in Genoa at 11:20 a.m. and has not returned.

Officials say Trejo suffers from dementia and diabetes.

Trejo is 5’10” tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on SR 20 in Woodville wearing a tan jack, red, white and blue flannel shirt, dark slacks, and black dress shoes.

Trejo may be in a maroon 2012 Chrysler 300 with Ohio license plate AR20FD.

If you see Trejo or his vehicle, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

