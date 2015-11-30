Fate of Perrysburg Boat Club will likely be decided by city's council

It is likely that the fate of the Perrysburg Boat Club will be decided by council members on Tuesday.



The city has been trying to figure out the issue for months.



"We're to a point now where it's either: we bring it up, we propose it, and we pass it or, that money isn't there, that administration has no choice but to take the building down," said Todd Grayson, council member of Perrysburg City Council.



Currently, the city is facing numerous deadlines to make this decision final.



"We've got a timeline that's been established by a few engineering firms... The building is dangerous. But then, also by our county building inspector fire chief, basically said the building is not safe for long-term occupancy," said Grayson.



Grayson says insurance for the building is also about to end. Then, there the $500,000 in funds it would take to bring the building up to code to consider.



"Finding a half of million dollars is no small feat. And that's why we didn't just say let's go throw out at this building," he said.



Meantime, boat club members are trying to come up with a plan of their own.



On Monday, Nov. 30, the Commodore sent a letter to the mayor and council members that explained how they are gathering funds to try and get a long-term land lease of the building from the city.



"An interesting challenge, if the boat club tries to come through with funds is, does that then become their building? Are we then kind of involved in a quasi-sale of the property because they invest tens of thousands or hundreds of thousand of dollars in the property? So that becomes a little murky legally, and I don't know we've really discussed that ," Grayson said.

He also said the boat club can be involved in whichever decision the city council decides upon.



"The boat club can be part of any of that - a new structure and old structure. It doesn't matter. The boat club is an entity, not a building," says Grayson.



Mayor Mike Olmstead said despite rumors, there is nothing on the books to tear down the building in the upcoming week.

