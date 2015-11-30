First responders train in Washington Twp helicopter crash drill

"ProMedica air craft down at Otsego School, 18505 Tontogany Creek," a woman said over the scanner.

Thankfully, it was just part of a drill.

A ProMedica helicopter landed safely behind Otsego Schools Monday night, but the crew aboard the ‘copter and Washington Township firefighters treated it like a real-life crash.

"You do it when you don't have to worry about it being the real deal and that way when it does happen, the more you practice it, the more you do this kind of stuff, when it does happen it's second nature," said Washington Township Fire Chief Todd Buehrer.

Buehrer says the drill provided his firefighters the chance to train on something other than fires.

"You're going to have people's lives at stake, so we want to make sure we're ready for it. They want to make sure they've got their resources in place, so this is how you do it," said Buehrer.

In full gear, with hoses, tools and stretchers, crews worked to make the situation seem as real as possible, even taking “victims” from the helicopter.

"Of course, my folks would like to tear the doors off and just go nuts, but I don't think ProMedica would enjoy that,” the chief said. “So we're going to do what we can do to make it as realistic as we can and just to see [where] we need to train better at this kind of stuff… We hope it never happens, but as we know, this stuff happens and we just want to be prepared for it.”

"I think it went extremely well," said firefighter Wendy Kidd. "One of the things we were looking at is how quickly we could get the victims extricated out of the helicopter, because it's a piece of equipment we're not used to extricating victims from, and we haven't had a whole lot of training on this particular aircraft either."

