Ohio hunting season affected by climate change, according to National Wildlife Federation

Deer season has kicked off in the buckeye state, but the National Wildlife Federation says rising temperatures and associated impacts like extreme rainfall and algal blooms could soon cut out hunting and fishing all together.

They say warming temperatures are placing a clear threat to the sport of hunting and fishing alike, bringing new stressors to both big and small game.

Frank Szollosi with the National Wildlife Federation says the root cause of the change is carbon pollution, which he says can impact the wildlife economy going forward.

He says if something is not done the sport could be eliminated completely.

“We have to ensure that we have wildlife friendly energy systems, which means reducing cold fire and, like I said, 3.6 million dollars is at stake just on the wildlife side,” said Szollosi.

Officials say the largest economic impact, if the problem is not fixed, will be seen in rural communities.

