Smoke detector giveaway rules outlined, investigation on TFD expenses continues

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson asked the city's law department to investigate the possible misuse of funds from a trust fund the department handles.

The smoke detector trust fund was set up in 2013 to use money from donations and sprinkler system fines to educate the public on fire safety and provide free smoke detectors. The investigation was prompted when receipts surfaced that showed funds from the smoke detector trust fund when towards expenses to help TFD get accreditation.



A deputy chief at Toledo Fire and Rescue Department wrote a letter to refresh members of TFD on the rules and guidelines of the smoke detector giveaway. The letter dated Nov. 16, 2015 comes just days after the investigation was launched on the department and it's chief.



Mayor Hicks-Hudson says the timing of the letter should not be suspect but that questions did arise once the investigation into the expenses allocated began.

A representative with TFD said the letter was to refresh the firefighters' memory on the rules and guidelines for the smoke detector program and to answer questions that have been coming up.

