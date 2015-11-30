Central Catholic football: One win away from winning it all

Central Catholic is the defending state champs but winning last year wasn't easy. They started the year 1-2. This year, similarly, they began the year 0-2 but, now they've reeled off 13 straight victories and are just one win away from winning it all.



“We haven't faced anything yet: we still have to face Akron Hoban, we still got to play in the Shoe again, we still know we've got to come out and win this game because we know as hard as we come out, we know Akron Hoban is going to come out even harder against us and in the end, it's all about what happens at the right time and right places and who makes the good plays to win the game,” Central Catholic junior Michael Warren said.

Central Catholic Head Coach Greg Dempsey commented on the pattern of slow-start to strong-finish.



"I don't like living that way but it's good to know your team has the toughness to pull it off,” Dempsey said.



“It’s a humbling moment to lose a game actually. It's not fun, some teams need that. That's what we needed and we came out, we responded the right way,” Central Catholic senior Simeon Washington said.



“I think we just came in here thinking it was going to be easy because last year we won a state championship but we found that out the hard way. We came out 0-2 and fought back and now we take every week one game at a time,” Central Catholic Senior Zach Sandwisch said.



"Every year, it's not going to be 30 point wins, running clock second half every game. That's just not realistic. That went on for a couple of years when we were on the good side of that, but this year we were fighting tooth and nail for a lot of wins to just get into the playoffs and once we're in, it's been a fight to keep surviving. And that's what matters at the end of the day. There aren't style points, there aren't extra points for wining by more. It's about winning and moving on and advancing, and that's what these kids have done through a lot of mental toughness and physical toughness,” Dempsey said.



So, if Central Catholic can beat Akron Hoban on Thursday night, they'll be back-to-back champions. But the hard work starts right here on the practice field.

