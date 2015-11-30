Central Catholic players overcome injuries, aiming for championship

Central Catholic is just one win away from becoming back-to-back state champions but they’ve faced a lot of adversity along the way, including injuries to some key players.

Now senior linebacker/quarterback Simeon Washington may be back. He's practicing with the team.

"Oh, I feel good,” Washington said. “Just trying to get back out there, see what I can do and if I can go, I can go."

"Tell you what he's going to get to do: He's going to get to run onto the field with his teammates, which is half the battle,” said Head Coach Greg Dempsey. “If we can plug him into the game plan and find things for him to do, he's definitely going to get that chance if he shows he can. He's a great player, been here every day since he's been hurt and [he’ll] help us bring home the trophy."

"It’s been hard, you know, I've been cheering on my teammates and supporting them the whole way,” Washington added. “The seven weeks I was out, it was all about them.”

Meanwhile, Zach Sandwisch got clearance to play Thursday night.

“I just think it’s a big family. You're not going to let your family down if they call on you, and you're not going to sit out a game,” senior linebacker Sandwisch said. “You want to play for them and keep on going."

"The physical therapy is six in the morning,” said junior running back Michael Warren, who was also injured. “You know, getting your treatment so you can come back healthy and perform. I've been banged up, Sims [has] been banged up, and when we come back, we play even harder. We're coming out to try to win."

Being just one win away from another championship, the hard work for Central Catholic starts on the practice field.

