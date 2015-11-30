City council hearing on TFD funds canceled due to lack of information

The Toledo mayor’s office launched an investigation recently into thousands of dollars possibly being misspent by the Toledo Fire Department.

Now Councilman Mike Craig is claiming documents and information are being withheld from council by the city.

Monday morning, a committee hearing was scheduled for members of city council to go over the possible misuse of funds out of the Smoke Detector Trust Fund. Minutes before that meeting, it was canceled and a news conference was called.

At that news conference, Craig expressed his frustration with these allegations and his inability to get information he requested from the city's finance department. Craig said he gave notice of this meeting last Monday and requested information on the misappropriation of funds out of the Smoke Detector Trust Fund.

"The facts and figures I requested I was able to get from the auditor in less than two hours and the administration can't seem to get these figures in a week," said Craig.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says she was unaware of a request made Monday. She says a request was made less than 24 hours before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"This administration is more than happy to work with counsel to provide information. You just have to give us the time so we don't give halfway incomplete information," said Hicks-Hudson.

Councilman Craig says the reason he didn’t get the information he requested was because city employees don’t know how to use the city’s expensive accounting program.

“Today I learned we are going to ask the citizens for more money in raising the income taxes when we can’t account for the money that we have now,” he said.

The mayor says this is an issue she was made aware of since taking office.

“One of the things since becoming mayor is that I am learning that we need to get folks better trained or acclimated on the system,” she said.

Hicks-Hudson says she doesn’t have a definite plan in place to eliminate the consulting time, but she says it’s a priority. She does not, however, blame the lack of knowledge on that system for Councilman Craig not getting the information he requested.

Craig says the questionable expenses out of the trust fund were more than just one fancy dinner: $15,000 was spent on getting the TFD's accreditation, rather than being used to hand out smoke detectors to those in need.

"The citizens, in our mind, should be outraged that that money, clearly earmarked for public safety, was spent inappropriately," said Local 92 union president Jeff Romstadt.

