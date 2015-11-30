Route 2 closed between SR 358 and SR 590 due to earlier crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Route 2 closed between SR 358 and SR 590 due to earlier crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Route 2 is closed between SR 358 and SR 590 due to an earlier crash involving a hazmat spill, according to OSHP.

No word on any injuries.

