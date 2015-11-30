Rossford fire chief reunited with truck stolen on Thanksgiving - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

The Rossford Fire Chief was reunited with his truck Monday night, after it was stolen from his driveway on Thanksgiving morning.

Chief Josh Drouard says he noticed the truck was missing from his driveway on Marilyn Drive, and at first, he thought it was a prank. After four days and still no sign of it, it became apparent that it was more serious than that.

"On Wednesday evening last week, I had ran some personal errands, a lot of them, and had left my truck in the driveway," said Chief Drouard.

He says he unloaded most of the items out of his car and went in to eat dinner, then figured he'd just go out and get the rest in the morning. At 1 a.m., his wife got home from work and the truck was still in the driveway, but that's the last time they saw it.

"When I attended a medical call was when I discovered that my vehicle was no longer at my house," Drouard said.

He says his first thought was that someone may have borrowed it, or his wife may have been out Christmas shopping with it. When he saw his wife was still home, he started thinking maybe it was a prank.

When that was obviously not the case, Rossford police put it into the Leads Online system.

Then, on Monday night, Toledo police got a lead on the vehicle and began a pursuit. The suspect tried to run, but a TPD K9 was able to apprehend the person.

There was some damage to the truck, but it is repairable. 

