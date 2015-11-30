BGSU football coach Dino Babers addresses rumors he's leaving for another job

Rumors about football Coach Dino Babers accepting another job and leaving BGSU are circulating around Bowling Green State University.

As soon as the rumors started Sunday, Babers quickly took to twitter to shutdown the speculation that he would be leaving for the University of Central Florida.

But many question whether or not he is just denying the rumors because of Friday's MAC Championship game?

WTOL 11 spoke with some BGSU students Monday to get their opinion on the rumor mill. Many say they've heard the rumors about the Coach, but right now they're hoping the focus of the team and the coaching staff is on Friday's big game.

"I feel like Saturday he either is or is not leaving," said Tyler Spiewak, student at BGSU.

At a press conference Monday, Babers again denied the rumors.

"I haven't signed anything. I am not going anywhere, okay. I have no secret deals. I have no above deals, no verbal deals, I have no deals," he said. "My deal is getting Black Friday, playing Northern Illinois, and trying to win a championship."

The coach says he doesn't want the rumor to distract his team from their playing, and that his own focus is on the championship.

“The way I keep them focused is I say, 'Who would put a rumor out like that? Who would want to say something like that when it’s not true, to maybe divert our attention? Who would do that and where would it come from?'" he said. "I’ve turned down jobs because I want to play in a MAC championship game...I will not trade what I want most for something at the moment. Know what I want most? Have you figured it out yet? I want to play in a MAC championship game."

Many students say they don't really know what to think, but they're glad that no matter what Baber's future is that he's not announcing anything just yet.

"I don't know if he is going to leave, but it was a good idea to at least say that, to you know, show everyone that his focus is on the game this week," said Lane Farnsworth, student at BGSU.

Babers says he has no idea who would put a rumor out like this, but he continues to stress that it is not true.

"I will not lie to my guys and they know when I tell them something, it’s gospel," he said. "So everyone else can speculate and they can write and say the things they want to do, but when I talked to the senior leadership and talked to those young men last night and I told them what I told them, the story was done."

The coach was asked at the press conference if his mindset will change if job offers come after the MAC championship. His response was short:

"Sure it does. How do you like honesty? There you go," he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.