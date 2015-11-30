Toledo Community Foundation supports #GivingTuesdayNWO

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, people around the world will be celebrating generosity and donating to their favorite charities in honor of Giving Tuesday, and the Toledo Community Foundation is helping local non-profit organizations benefit by matching donations collected on that day.

"This is our community's version of a national giving day," said Anneliese Grytafey, Senior Program Officer for the Toledo Community Foundation. "What we're doing here is supporting our local nonprofits by providing matching funds to those who apply. Toledo Community Foundation is supporting (the organizations) who are doing so much to help meet basic needs for those less fortunate during the holiday season and all throughout the year. Our local nonprofit community contributes so much to the quality of life in northwest Ohio."

It is the third year that Toledo Community Foundation has taken part in Giving Tuesday in northwest Ohio.

"With the (Giving Tuesday) campaign itself, our goal is just to create as much awareness as we can about the good work that nonprofits are doing in northwest Ohio," said Grytafey. "There is certainly more interest this year than we've ever seen. I think we're expecting around 200 organizations that are participating and we're excited to be able to support them with a match."

The foundation's involvement also includes vetting the organizations and providing training in early November on how to run a giving campaign.

"For some organizations, this might be their first time (participating in a giving campaign). Organizations might not have a 'donate here, donate now' button on their website, and this training helped them get the skills they needed to be able to do that," said Grytafey, who also noted that Giving Tuesday could garner some of the largest profits for those groups. "For many organizations, especially those that are the smallest in our community, you'll find that this is their biggest day of the year for donations. Just a couple thousand dollars can go a huge way in meeting the needs of families, helping connect people to food, clothing and shelter."

Grytafey also said that for the Toledo Community Foundation, helping local non-profit organizations build a capacity for fundraising is just like giving back to the groups that do good work in the community not just on Giving Tuesday, but every day of the year.

