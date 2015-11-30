Rosary Cathedral in Toledo hosts 'Christmas Carol Sing'

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the Cathedral Choir at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary will lead Christmas carol singing in the church.

The carols will be sung by all who attend and accompanied by the Cathedral Brass Ensemble and the E. M Skinner pipe organ.

A press release names soloists from 'Tapestry', a harp and guitar duo comprised of Denise and Michael Grupp-Verbon.

The event is free and starts at 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the door. Parking is available in the lots around the property.

Rosary Cathedral is located at 2535 Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo.

For more information, call (419) 244-9575 or visit the website.

