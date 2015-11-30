Huntington Center in downtown Toledo welcomes country singer Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley is heading to Frogtown entertainment venue the Huntington Center as part of the winter leg of his highly successful Crushin' It WorldTour. The concert is scheduled for Thursday, March 10, 2016 with special guest artist Eric Paslay and new country sensation Cam.

Tickets go on sale for Toledo's show at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Huntington Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including:

three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year).

He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

Of his 23 singles, 20 of them were written by Paisley. His first hit single was in 1999, "He Didn't Have to Be" and his most recent, "Perfect Storm" came from his chart-topping 2014 album Moonshine in the Trunk.

Paisley recently completed a successful Crushin’ It World Tour in 2015 and his free Country Nation College Tour presented by Zaxby’s.

In addition to music production, Paisley has partnered with Boot Barn® and developed an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts called Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley.

