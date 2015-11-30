It's time for Holiday Art and Music at UT

This holiday season UT is hosting three amazing family-friendly holiday concert events.

On Sunday, December 6, the UT Symphony Orchestra and Concert Chorale performs Benjamin Britten’s “St. Nicolas" at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Toledo. Admission to the concert is free.

On December 10 the UT Jazz Holiday Concert will be held at 7 p.m. It’s an annual favorite featuring performances from all of the UT jazz ensembles, as well as special guests. The program includes a large, spirited selection of the best holiday jazz tunes.

Then on Sunday, December 13 the College of Communication and the Arts celebrates the season with its Holiday Showcase, a concert combining the musical with the theatrical. The concert is about one hour and 15 minutes and will begin at 3 p.m. Both concerts will include an appearance by Santa Claus for photos.

The students of the Art Department will also hold a Holiday Art Sale before and after the showcase. There will be Art Department t-shirts and tote bags for sale, and your purchases will be held for you until after the concert. Proceeds from the sale benefit the students directly and will be used to cover the costs of student travel and scholarships.

Both the Jazz Holiday Concert and the Holiday Showcase are in Doermann Theater in University Hall (main campus). Free parking is available in the lots nearest Doermann (Area 13 and Area 1N). Plus, golf carts will be on hand to give you a lift to the door.

Tickets to either concert are $10 each and are just $5 for students, children and seniors. They can be purchased at the door or in advance through the UT Center for Performing Arts Box Office. Call 419.530.ARTS (2787) or go online for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.