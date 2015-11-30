Buckeye Store and More go-to for game day and holiday gifts

The Buckeye Store and More, 5700 Monroe Street in Sylvania, OH

Every year, at the end of November, fans flood into the Buckeye Store and More in Sylvania to make sure their loyalties are well known in the greatest rivalry in college sports.

The Buckeye Store and More offers merchandise for Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State. They also sell merchandise for local universities - BGSU and University of Toledo.

It's no surprise that sales are climbing in parallel with the success of these teams in the northwest region.

Owner, Jim Damshroder says sales are up by 87 percent!

"All six of our teams are having great years. We do a lot of Notre Dame business. But, Michigan is in an up phase, and Ohio State fans ... the Buckeye Nation is just enormous."

As college football moves into the post season, focus will turn towards local basketball teams. But, the gear is always there whether you're a Falcon, Rocket, or other.

Don't miss the opportunity to grab your holiday gifts for next season. Friendly employees are on hand to help you find everything on your list.

The Buckeye Store and More is located at 5700 Monroe Street, Sylvania. And as the website says, "Look for big Brutus our roof!"

Shop online here!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.