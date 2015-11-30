'Old Newsboys' hit the streets Dec. 4

A group of "Old Newsboys" got together more than 86 years ago with one common mission - that "no child shall miss school for lack of shoes or coat."

It's a mission that still resonates with the communities across Northwest Ohio.

Friday, December 4, the Old Newsboys will once again take to the streets to collect money to help accomplish the goal of clothing children in need.

The Old Newsboys provide aid and relief to the financially disadvantaged through the distribution of new clothing and shoes to needy children. This is done through vouchers distributed by school administrators, policemen, firemen and neighbors.

The group also works to deliver food baskets to needy families throughout the year and prides themselves on being able to award eight college scholarships to high school seniors who would otherwise not have an opportunity for higher education.

Emilio Ramirez is the President of the non-profit organization. He says the organization started back in 1929 and is still 100 percent charity.

Jeff Ogg, the First Vice President of the Old Newsboys, says they are pushing to reach the goal of $200,000 this year and he is confident they can hit their target.

"The kids will give us money that mom and dad gave them for a candy bar," said Ogg.

You can find the Old Newsboys at roughly 150 locations across Northwest Ohio this Friday, December 4.

