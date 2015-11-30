TFD is ringing the alarm on space heater safety

The Toledo Fire Department is informing the community about space heater safety as we enter into the winter months.

Fire officials say if you're using a portable space heater, plug it directly into the outlet in the wall to prevent shorting out circuits and starting fires, avoid using frayed or broken extension chords and power strips, always turn off and unplug the heater when not in use, and keep a three foot distance around the heater to prevent drapes, clothing or plants from catching fire.

"Never leave it unattended. We call it the kid free zone. Make sure there is no kids within three feet of that space heater or combustible items," said Lieutenant Matthew Hertzfeld.

If your space heater is an older model, experts recommend investing in a new one with an automatic shut off button.

