Driver to be sentenced in January hit and run

The driver of a fatal hit and run accident that happened back in January will be sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Thomas Garcia hit 43-year-old Tommy Rogers head-on on Central Ave back on January 25. Rogers' family says he worked out regularly and was out on an early morning walk the Sunday he was hit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, who was at the scene, says Rogers was not wearing any reflective clothing when he was hit.

Garcia allegedly took off and was eventually found at St. Luke's Hospital dropping off his passenger, 25-year-old Amanda King, who was in the car at the time of the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.