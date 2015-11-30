Teenager accused of gunning down north Toledo man arraigned Monday

A teenager accused of gunning down a North Toledo man will face a judge for his arraignment Monday, Nov. 30.

Antonio Peralez,19, is accused of killing Jewell Miller on Bush Street in October 2015.

Two additional persons accused in the homicide will return to court in December.

