Holiday shows at the Croswell include fun twists on 'The Nutcracker' and 'Handel's Messiah'

The Croswell Opera House has a longstanding tradition of bringing together families on stage and in audiences alike.

This holiday season, the historical theater produces "The Story of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King' (youth theater) and "Handel's Messiah Rocks" - two twists on modern classics that are sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Show times:

The Story of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King; Dec. 5, 11 - 13 @ 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $5 -$15



Handel's Messiah Rocks; Dec. 4 - 6 @ 7:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $30

Don't miss out on the holiday fun!

