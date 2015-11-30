Man trapped in car after 3 car accident in downtown Toledo

A photo from the scene of the accident on Michigan and Washington in Toledo

A three car accident happened at the intersection of Washington and Michigan in downtown Toledo leaving one man trapped in his car.

No one was reported as having any injuries that were life-threatening.

At this time, the intersection remains open and a tow truck is on the way.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

