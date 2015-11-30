I-475 NB at US-24 reopens after multiple crashes Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-475 NB at US-24 reopens after multiple crashes Monday

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Northbound lanes of I-475 were closed Monday morning at the Anthony Wayne Trail (US-24) in Maumee.

Multiple crashes led to the closure after overnight cold led to icy conditions on bridges. 

All lanes have since reopened. 

