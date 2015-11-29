Two killed in accident in western Lucas County

Two people were killed in an accident in western Lucas County on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Jarrod Shiple was driving on Mohler Rd. in Providence Twp. around 1:30 when he struck a car being driven by 75-year-old Janice Gardner at the intersection of Mohler and Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Rd.

Police say Mr. Shiple failed to yield the right of way when he struck Mrs. Gardner's vehicle, which then went off the side of the road and struck a utility pole, stop sign and tree.

Mrs. Gardner, of Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Larry Gardner, 74, was later pronounced dead at the Whitehouse Fire Department.

Mr. Shiple and his passenger, Benjamin Harrison, 35, were taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

