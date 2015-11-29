Coach Matt Campbell leaving UT football for Iowa State

Matt Campbell is the new head football coach at Iowa State.

Campbell finishes with a 35-15 record in four seasons at Toledo.

Campbell took over the Toledo program in 2011 after Tim Beckman left for Illinois.

In those four years, Campbell went 4-0 against Toledo's rival Bowling Green.



Last week, the Rockets lost their season finale against Western Michigan, finishing with a 9-2 regular season record.

A win in that game would have put the team in the MAC Championship game.

Campbell’s deal at Iowa State is for 6 years making $2 million in the first year.



Campbell addressed his Toledo team one final time in a brief meeting at the teams football complex on Sunday.

Afterward, he left on a private plane from Toledo Express and arrived in Ames, Iowa shortly after 6 pm.

He will be introduced as the new Iowa State head coach in a press conference on Monday.

Assistant coach Jon Heacock has been named the interim head coach of Toledo.

Toledo Athletic Director Michael O'Brien says the search will begin immediately for Campbell's successor.

