Toledo Polish-American Concert Band celebrates 125 years

There was a very special musical celebration at Woodward High School on Sunday.



The Toledo Polish-American Concert Band played a concert marked 125 years of performing.



In 1890, a group of musicians of family and friends from the LaGrange Street Polish neighborhood formed the band.



It was originally called the Silver Coronet Band but underwent many name changes over the years.



There are even some multi-generational family members now in the band.



Sunday's program offered a variety of marches, seasonal classics and of course a polka or two.



Congratulations to the Toledo Polish-American Concert Band.

