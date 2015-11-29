Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - November 29, 2015

This week on Leading Edge, a message of gratitude and an attitude of thanksgiving is discussed apropos with the holiday. Pastor Tom Mellott of Bowling Green's First United Methodist Church enlightens us on his recommendations for daily reflection on the goodness around.

Next, Jerry talks to Debi Hartman Florence on living with epilepsy, her recovery from surgery and her book "Amazing Debi: My Secret Before and After Brain Surgery for Epilepsy".

WTOL thanks these guests for coming on the show this weekend and thanks all of you for tuning in.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.