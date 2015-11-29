Fashion show hosted at UTMC in honor of World AIDS Day

The University of Toledo Medical Center will host a fashion show in honor of World AIDS Day at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 to "get the conversation started about HIV/AIDS prevention."

"We thought fashion would be a way to reach the black community, which isn't as accepting of hearing about HIV and AIDS because of a stigma within some churches and families," said Kennyetta White, minority outreach coordinator for the Ryan White Program.

World AIDS Day is recognized on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The fashion show at the Radisson Hotel on UTMC's campus is titled, "Fashion with the Stars: A Tribute to Fashion's Fallen Stars" with models and clothing provided by Priceless Designs - a Toledo store.

A press release for the event announces American rapper, fashion designer, television personality and businesswoman Rasheeda as the featured celebrity. Facts about HIV and AIDS will be shared intermittently between entertainment.

"The fashion industry has lost some amazing people to AIDS such as Perry Ellis and Willi Smith. This show is trying to reach a whole new demographic. We don't pay attention to HIV and AIDS like we used to, but it is still a huge problem. Besides the risk to the black community, it is on the rise because of heroin abuse. We had a case in Ohio where 26 people were affected by the same needle," said Richard Meeker, project director for the Healthy Relationships program in the Ryan White Clinic.

According to celebrity guest Rasheeda, the AIDS conversation is so important because it has no cure.

"It's very important that I participate in this cause and use my platform to spread as much awareness as possible," she said.

Bodies react differently to the disease and White says, it isn't something you want to contract despite the medical progress that has made some cases manageable.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Ann Locher Foundation for HIV-related care.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Tickets are $25 - $35

The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 at 3100 Glendale Ave./Radisson Hotel - Toledo, Ohio 43614.

