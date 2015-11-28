Small town hopes for big returns on Small Business Saturday

Squeezed in-between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.



People are encouraged to step away from the malls and big box stores and support retail shops like the ones in Pemberville.



It's a perfect weekend to take advantage of shopping small.



Pemberville is hosting the annual 'Christmas in the Village' celebration with a lighted parade on Sunday night at 6:30.



"We started in our town in Fremont. Then we went to Helena and made our way over here," said shopper Luann Yeager.



American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010.



A survey of consumers by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found a record high number of shoppers, 55 percent, are aware of this day.



"It's a good thing to do because they're local people and they're working hard," said Jennera Ortiz.



In addition, 80 percent say they would pay a bit more for an item to support small business.



And 35 percent surveyed said they planned to patronize small retailers.



Lily McGil of Riverbank Antique Market says customers appreciate the personalized service they receive at a shop like her's.



"You can't buy in the big malls what you buy here. And the prices here are great like going back to the fifties. I get choked up but this is a great place," said Lily.



But some small business owners still feel it's tough to compete against the large retailers.



"I think people need to speak out and say we believe in small business. The United States was founded on them and we need to see it continued" said Nedra Sheets of Beeker's General Store.



Meanwhile, all Ma and Pa retailers hope the new business generated on this day will carry over throughout the rest of the year.

