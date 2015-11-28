Family remembers impact Rob Lytle had on family, team, community

Rob Lytle is a name that brings back so many memories to his family, friends, former teammates and the University of Michigan community.



"The kind of phrase that kind of came up was two words - beloved and teammate. And so many people said they, they don't know if there's been, if there's a more beloved teammate that people have had, that players have had at the University of Michigan than Rob Lytle," said Kelly Lytle, son of Rob.



The Michigan running back made quite the impact on the gridiron - breaking the school's career rushing record in three years with 3,307 yards.



During his senior year in 1976, Lytle helped lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl game and was named first-team All-American.



Following his time with the maize and blue Lytle was drafted to the Denver Broncos, helping the team get to the Super Bowl in his rookie season. His touchdown that game gave him the distinction of being the first player to ever score a touchdown in the Rose Bowl and the Super Bowl.



And while some of those records have since been broken, and Lytle died at the young age of 56 in 2010 from a heart attack, his spirit lives on.



"You see him grueling on the gridiron, but really he was just a kind, loving person with a great sense of humor. He'd always make everybody laugh and feel comfortable," said Tracy Lytle, Rob's widow.



Tracy first met Lytle in the seventh grade. They started officially dating in high school, went to Michigan together, transitioned to the NFL, got married and had two children.



She saw both sides of Lytle. One side was him as a player who was so willing to give of himself for the team.



"Unless he literally could not walk, he was going to be there out on the field," said Tracy.

The other was as a friend, husband, father and mentor.



"He touched so many lives, and he did that as his life went on too. He always believed in giving back to the community," said Tracy.



Tracy says it was in his heart and his nature to help others through work with organizations like the Listen Foundation, March of Dimes, United Way and the Special Olympics.

The Rob Lytle Meaningful Activity and Care facility in Fremont is named after him in honor of the work he did. It's work he started during his playing days and continued long after he retired in 1983.



“We just spent many of our weekends doing because he just felt that was so important. He loved kids. He loved to give of himself, give back of himself and he loved to be a part of their lives,” said Tracy.



She says he loved to be around the game as well, all the way until his final days.



Tracy says when they moved back to their hometown of Fremont, Lytle would help with the high school football team.



“He worked the lines for our Fremont football team. He loved that. He loved to be around football, high school and high school athletes. So I think the passion of the game was just in him. That was just part of his life that he just loved,” she said.



Tracy says even after Lytle had a stroke he didn’t let that put a damper on his helping others. And he continued to do that up until he passed away on November 20, 2010.



Lytle passed away from a heart attack. Tracy says he was an organ donor, but it wasn’t until Kelly got a call from the Boston Institute that the family decided to donate his brain to science research.



It was then that they found out Lytle had a severe level of CTE, and doctors told Tracy that within the next year he probably wouldn’t have been able to feed himself. In fact, doctors were surprised Lytle was still holding a job and functioning normally in his daily life.



But Tracy says there really weren’t any signs other than the 24 concussions Lytle says he knew he endured during his career.



And it’s a discussion that Kelly says went somewhat unfinished.



“That’s one of those questions or conversations that I think we left on the table. I would ask him all the time how he’s feeling and I knew what the answer was always going to be, ‘I’m good.’ That’s how he was wired. He was always going to tell you that no matter what. It’s really hard for me because I never pressed him on that or forced a deeper conversation, ‘What are you really feeling?’” Kelly said.



It’s conversations like these and others that Kelly included in his book, “To Dad From Kelly,” that he published last year.



He says with these thoughts he wants people to know how important it is to be involved with concussion organizations to help educate and create awareness.



“That’s why I wanted to share it in my book, that I wish I had that talk. So if somebody else reads it they have that conversation, they go a little bit deeper. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be difficult, but hopefully they have that courage that I didn’t have,” Kelly said.



But it’s not just these conversations that fill Kelly’s book, it’s the little moments that filled up so much of their time together and ones that encompass his true legacy.



"It's easy to talk about the football side of dad and that legacy. But for those who really know him, they know that the legacy is much bigger than that because it needs to encompass who he was as a person and his desire to give back to others," Kelly said.



And it’s actions and life lessons like these that Kelly says stay with him each and every day.



“Those voices are still coming…what are you going to do today to make yourself better, to make others better,” he said. “Every day you try to hold on to the lessons that he taught as a person. Did you give back today? Did you care for others? Something happens every day where I think of him and think of what he meant.”



And it’s the broad reach of his impact that was shown to his family this year as they attended several events in his honor – the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll, College Football Hall of Fame celebration at Michigan and the upcoming Hall of Fame induction in New York on December 8.



"I think he just affected their lives in so many ways that I wasn’t even aware of it… we loved him, we would do anything for him. He touched so many lives, and he did that kind of as his life went on too," Tracy said.



She adds that people still send letters addressed to him thanking Rob for the impact he made on their lives.



And while it's nice to be a part of his recognition, Kelly says these events can all be described in one word.



"It's bittersweet, because you're celebrating something that was so important to dad, and you're having the chance to remember him for the type of person he was and to surround yourself with others who also have great memories," he said.



And one of those memories is the Michigan-Ohio State game.



"As dad would've said, 'There's no greater rivalry in sports, and there was no greater game for him to play in than the Ohio State game.' There was such a deep respect that he had for, at the time, Woody Hayes and Ohio State, and for what the rivalry and what the game represented. He always called it the most hard-hitting, best game that he played in, and also the cleanest game that he played in every year. he also said that his greatest football

memory was in 1976 when he was in the Horseshoe in Columbus, and Michigan had shut out Ohio State 22-0 and you could, ‘hear a pin d rop in the stadium.’ So it’s incredible. I know what this game in particular meant to him and how much he cherished his opportunity to be a part of this rivalry.”



To Dad, From Kelly by Kelly Lytle

