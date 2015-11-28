Santa hitches ride on tug boat for Maumee River trip

Dozens showed up Saturday morning to greet Santa on the shores of the Maumee River.

Ditching his traditional sleigh and reindeer for the day, Santa pulled into the docks of the National Museum of Great Lakes in East Toledo on a tug boat.

Many who were waiting to see Santa were also waiting for their Christmas tree.

The man in red brought fresh cut trees with him, which were pre-ordered by families.

After families picked out their trees, kids got to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Cookies and hot chocolate were served to warm everyone up.

Many families say this is a great tradition and a true way to get in the spirit and begin their holiday season.

