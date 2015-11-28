The Pride of the Buckeyes marches through Andersons

The Ohio State Marching Band stopped at Andersons Market in Maumee on Friday before they went on to the Big Game. A stop in Toledo on the way to Ann Arbor has become part of the band's tradition.

Members performed earlier at the Stranahan Theater then took a short drive to the Andersons for a rally.

Not every member of the Buckeyes marching band came. This is, after all, a 225 piece band. But the 'Pride of the Buckeyes' marched up and down the main aisles of the store playing their notable fight songs and riling up the customers and staff in the process.

OSU has one of the few all brass and percussion bands in the world. They're known for their fast cadence and high knee lifts.

Each member practices 30 hours a week during the football season. Not only do they have to learn the music but also the famous field formations - especially 'Script Ohio.'

Nate Dusseau of Springfield Township said,"It's the opportunity of a lifetime. Took a lot of hard work and dedication to get here. Every week, every one in the group is putting in a ton of work to be the best band. I'm super honored to be part of it."

