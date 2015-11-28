Kasich's no-nos for Ohio State-Michigan: M's, pleated khakis

Gov. John Kasich is again supporting Ohio State in its rivalry against Michigan by encouraging Ohioans to avoid using the letter "M'' Saturday, when the teams meet in Ann Arbor.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor's first initial is crossed out in solidarity on the resolution declaring "Scarlet Letter Saturday." A similar resolution was made in 2013.

This year's version focuses on football fashion. It notes key pieces worn by coaches from both sidelines, including Jim Tressel's sweater vest and Bo Schembechler's hat, then takes a playful jab at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's style, urging Ohioans to avoid wearing pleated khakis.

The Ohio native drew criticism for those slacks when he coached the San Francisco 49ers, though more recent sideline appearances show he might have left the pleats in the past.

