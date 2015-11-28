'The Rivalry' on WTOL loaded with exclusive Ohio State, Michigan stories

"The Game" lived up to the hype this year as No. 3 Michigan lost in double overtime to No. 2 Ohio State 30-27 in one of the biggest rivalries in college football on Saturday.
No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 3 Michigan in 2OT, 30-27
WTOL 11 was in Columbus before the game for a live, two-hour pregame special, "The Rivalry". The show is filled with stories you'll only see on Toledo's News Leader.
The Rivalry: Ohio State band is a dream come true for local grads
The Rivalry: A look at Buckeye game day with Dane Sanzenbacher
The Rivalry: WTOL's Danielle Dwyer sits down with Buckeye legend Archie Griffin ahead of game
Watch the show on WTOL 11 and right here on wtol.com.
