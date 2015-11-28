National Museum of the Great Lakes: Santa Claus arrives by tugboat for pictures and reenactment

Santa Claus is coming to town but this time, he is aboard the tugboat Josephine headed to the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

Claus will arrive Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon with a crop of Christmas trees signifying the reenactment of the Christmas Tree Ship, the Rouse Simmons that sunk in Lake Michigan on Nov. 23, 1912.

Pictures with Santa will take place between 12 - 3 p.m. inside the museum. Participants are asked to bring their own camera.

Cookies and hot beverages will also be available.

The cost is free for members of the Great Lakes Historical Society, National Museum of the Great Lakes and children under 5 yrs. old. Children ages 6 - 17, seniors, AAA, and active military will be charged $7 for admission. All others will be charges $8.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is located at 1701 Front St. Toledo, OH.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.