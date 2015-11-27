All aboard for Fremont museum's Hayes Train Special

For the 22nd year, a tradition in Fremont keeps chugging along.



It's the Hayes Train Special at the Hayes Presidential Center.



From now until January 3rd, visitors to the museum can check out an elaborate, holiday Victorian train exhibit.



The operating model train display harkens back to the time of President Rutherford B. Hayes with 10 trains that replicate styles that have a connection to the President and his family.



Interactive buttons allow visitors to control aspects of the trains’ movements along the winding, multi-tiered, 12x24-foot layout.



And on January 2nd, you can attend a special model train clinic.



The group that set up the train track, runs the workshop.

