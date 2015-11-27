Young Buckeye fan talks about getting heart surgery in Wolverine territory

When the Applins adopted 6-year-old Ivan, they were immediately faced with a challenge. Ivan had a hole in his heart that would eventually need to be fixed. The problem for Ivan wasn't the procedure, but that it would be performed over enemy lines - in Michigan.



"I was just surprised that that was his concern - of making him a Michigan fan. He associated because it's your heart and that it determines what you love then, are they really going to mess with him and make him a Michigan fan," Jennifer Applin said.



Jennifer says that was even one of the first questions they asked Ivan when he got out of surgery.



"We said, 'Are you still an Ohio State fan?' And he said, 'I am.' So, he was pretty surprised," she said.



While Jennifer says the nurses and hospital staff were very sweet and supportive of her son's concerns, it wasn't until a post-interview about the surgery that opened the flood gates.

"When I mentioned his concern about being an Ohio State fan, I even said I'm sure you can't even put this in the article," she said.



But the reporter did, and it went viral.

Ivan believes his love for Ohio State is stronger now.

"Yeah...because it's good," he told WTOL.



Even though Ivan says he's happy with how the hospital staff treated him, it still doesn't change the way he feels about that team up north.



"Well, they do good and try their best, but no . Ohio State's number one and Michigan is number two. My favorite," he said.



Since his story made headlines, Ivan's been invited to a Michigan game, went to an Ohio State game and was asked to be the honorary captain for the Ohio State Men's Soccer team.



His mom is grateful for the outpouring support.

"You know the biggest that strikes me is, five years ago he was just some kid in an orphanage without a future or a family and look at him now…everyone gets to see there's a lot of possibilities and you never know how life is going to change – so it's been a lot of fun for all of us," she said.



And while he still hasn't had the chance to go face-to-face with head coach Urban Meyer and his beloved Buckeyes, he does has a message to share.



"They are awesome and keep up the good work," Ivan said.

