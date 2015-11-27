Dedicated OSU fans find themselves fans of MI hospital because of daughter

The Stamm family lives just outside of Toledo - a loving family of five, who also love Ohio State football. Their loyalty is so strong that they even named their youngest, Cassady, after Hopalong Cassady - one of Ohio State's greats.



"If you ask them they will definitely tell you that Michigan smells like Cassady's dirty diapers," said Mike Stamm, father.

The family received some news that made them travel to Michigan for medical reasons, but never wavered in their commitment to Ohio State football, even using their loyalty to create friendships and break the ice.



When the couple went to find out the gender of their first child, they found out they were having a girl. They were also told that their baby had a condition called hydrocephalus – an accumulation of fluid on the brain that can cause brain damage.

The hospital gave the Stamms a pretty bleak outlook and options that included abortion.



The University of Michigan CS Motts Children's Hospital was recommended as the place to get the help they needed.



"I told her at the beginning I was never going up there without wearing something Buckeye," said Mike.



Despite his wife Kristen's requests to refrain from drawing attention, Mike didn't hesitate to show his Buckeye pride when they entered 'enemy territory'.

"I remember I had that little keychain that played Buckeye music that I snuck in with me one time that she would never let me have. And I tried it out in the elevator filled with people, Michigan fans up there," Mike said. "Got a few groans from them and saying 'Not another Buckeye fan',"



"We were completely trapped," said Kristen.

And that was just the beginning of bringing college football's biggest rivalry to the medical world.



Over the course of three years, Cayman, who is now seven, endured 17 different surgeries – the first when she was just a day old. The Stamms say when Cayman was born, an MRI showed 94 percent of her brain was filled with fluid. Because of this, the doctors put a shunt in her head to help drain the fluid at a pace that keeps her functioning.

If her shunt were to fail, which has happened a few times, Cayman gets flu-like symptoms. She has come close to dying from complications.

The Stamms continued to travel over the line to the Michigan hospital almost weekly. Mike kept an outfit ready for the treks that always included buckeye apparel.



"See for Mike, I think he enjoys going up. Like the chance to go up to enemy territory and blast his speakers and wear his Ohio State stuff. He's like 'Cool, sign me up. I'll do it'," Kristen said.

"You gotta' plant flags where you can. So just plantin' flags – making sure that we're well represented everywhere," said Mike.



After awhile, the nurses joined in too.



"When Cayman was in the NICU and we would be saying goodbye for the night, we stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, the nurses would tease us that while we were gone they were going to decorate her islet in Michigan stuff and we were going to come back and find Go Blue signs all over and they would kind of harass us in a fun way," Kristen said.



But, Mike will be the first to tell you, if those jokes would have become a reality, there would be some serious consideration about what to do.

"Oh, we would've had to get a new baby," he said.



Mike says he likes to crack jokes when he's nervous. So over the years he's been cracking jokes with the hospital staff, and finding ways to work little jabs into the conversation.



"We are very happy that the surgeons up at University of Michigan have much better hands than their punter does," he said.



The playing continues as Mike insists that he and Cayman even wear the hospital stickers upside down.



So while Cayman's been fighting for her life the past seven years, her parents have found a way to use sports to alleviate some of the stress. And something that used to be one of Kristen's biggest fears has become a comfort.



"In the beginning that was the thing I was the most nervous about - especially being up there as a grieving mother for a while. And it really was an ice-breaker and made connections happen. And it kind of just made things more relaxed. You wouldn't think it would be that way, but it was. It made it fun," she said.



"It was nice to have something other to talk about than the serious stuff all the time," Mike said.



"Other families say, "I can't wear that stuff up there. Mike is so brave, he's like my hero, I look up to him. So I think Mike is trying to spur on those people to feel brave enough to wear their Buckeye pride wherever they go," she said.



And even though it stands in Michigan, these Buckeye fans would be the first to tell you the hospital lived up to its reputation.



"We had heard a lot of great things, and they have lived up to it. We are so happy with the hospital," Kristen said.



