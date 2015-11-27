OSHP out in force this weekend to take OVI drivers off the road

This weekend is one of the most dangerous of the year when it comes to impaired driving according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



Troopers are stepping up their enforcement efforts around the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. Their goal is to save lives by stopping people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



"It is scary and actually it kind of infuriates you because these people are making poor decisions that are putting other people's lives in jeopardy," said Sgt. Jared Ulinski.



He says troopers at the Bowling Green post will work a combined 30 hours of overtime during the 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. hours, specifically looking for impaired drivers.



"We have the supplemental units out for the OVI enforcement to ensure that we are getting these impaired drivers off the roadway and thereby saving people's lives," said Ulinski.



Troopers will be keeping an eye out for people who are speeding, following too close, driving while distracted or not wearing their seatbelt.



"Give yourself plenty of time, distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you, slow down, put down the GPS units, cell phone and just pay attention to driving so you get to your destination safe," said Ulinski.

